Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD)

281 institutions hold shares in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD), with 303.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 104.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.56M, and float is at 27.18M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 103.22% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.43 million shares valued at $340.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the FWRD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.82 million shares valued at $162.09 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 1.81 million shares representing 6.57% and valued at over $103.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $67.98 million.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is 11.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.59 and a high of $88.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FWRD stock was last observed hovering at around $87.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.08% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.32% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.54% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.53, the stock is 8.04% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 38.42% off its SMA200. FWRD registered 34.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.73.

The stock witnessed a 6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.50%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has around 4640 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.75 and Fwd P/E is 24.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.04% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forward Air Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $341.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUBLE CHRIS C, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that RUBLE CHRIS C sold 2,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $74.13 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29358.0 shares.

Forward Air Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Hance Michael L (CLO and Secretary) sold a total of 7,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $74.04 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35188.0 shares of the FWRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, RUBLE CHRIS C (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,800 shares at an average price of $74.05 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 31,979 shares of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD).

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is trading 63.39% up over the past 12 months. Saia Inc. (SAIA) is 117.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.