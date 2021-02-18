Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS)

269 institutions hold shares in GMS Inc. (GMS), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.50% while institutional investors hold 103.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.72M, and float is at 41.61M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 101.22% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.52 million shares valued at $198.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the GMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.22 million shares valued at $125.74 million to account for 12.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.39 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $57.56 million, while Coliseum Capital Management, Llc holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $51.27 million.

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is 6.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.39 and a high of $34.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GMS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.1% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.43, the stock is 1.91% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 24.79% off its SMA200. GMS registered 14.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.25.

The stock witnessed a -0.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.53%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

GMS Inc. (GMS) has around 5308 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.60 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.18% and -6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

GMS Inc. (GMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GMS Inc. (GMS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GMS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $728.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

GMS Inc. (GMS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at GMS Inc. (GMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ross Ronald R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ross Ronald R bought 59,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

GMS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Ross Ronald R (Director) bought a total of 56,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $16.43 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the GMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Ross Ronald R (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $14.93 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 384,392 shares of GMS Inc. (GMS).

GMS Inc. (GMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 217.97% up over the past 12 months. GMS Inc. (GMS) is 14.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.