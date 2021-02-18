Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JYAC)

4 institutions hold shares in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (JYAC), with institutional investors hold 22.46% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 0.5 million shares valued at $5.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.00% of the JYAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Periscope Capital Inc. with 0.2 million shares valued at $2.06 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dupont Capital Management which holds 75000.0 shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $0.77 million, while Gabelli & Co. Investment Advisers, Inc. holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 52000.0 with a market value of $0.54 million.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JYAC) is 3.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.88 and a high of $11.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JYAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.70, the stock is 2.86% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47810.0 and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 3.97% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a 2.10% In the last 1 monthand is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.30% and -2.82% from its 52-week high.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (JYAC) Analyst Forecasts

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (JYAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 1,897 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $20867.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,319 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $10.63 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the JYAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 52,076 shares at an average price of $10.43 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 1,052,046 shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (JYAC).