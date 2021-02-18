Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX)

135 institutions hold shares in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), with 7.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.79% while institutional investors hold 65.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.22M, and float is at 28.06M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 52.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.43 million shares valued at $85.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.75% of the MGTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.71 million shares valued at $49.17 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. which holds 2.9 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $43.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $22.59 million.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) is 4.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $18.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.15% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.86% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.87, the stock is 2.24% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 12.74% off its SMA200. MGTX registered -12.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.87%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has around 206 employees, a market worth around $706.69M and $18.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.93% and -16.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.50%).

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $5.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.90% in year-over-year returns.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Naylor Stuart, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Naylor Stuart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $15.34 per share for a total of $92040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Naylor Stuart (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $15.40 per share for $92400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the MGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Giroux Richard (CFO & COO) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 846,518 shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX).