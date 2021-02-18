Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV)

197 institutions hold shares in Movado Group Inc. (MOV), with 970.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.19% while institutional investors hold 97.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.29M, and float is at 16.15M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 93.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.59 million shares valued at $42.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.59% of the MOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.22 million shares valued at $12.16 million to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.04 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $10.31 million, while Tributary Capital Management holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $14.78 million.

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is 30.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.12 and a high of $24.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOV stock was last observed hovering at around $21.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -8.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.66, the stock is -1.54% and 11.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 60.69% off its SMA200. MOV registered 29.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.84.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.64%, and is -9.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) has around 1145 employees, a market worth around $518.54M and $519.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.84. Profit margin for the company is -26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.75% and -11.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Movado Group Inc. (MOV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Movado Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $164M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Movado Group Inc. (MOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) that is trading 176.21% up over the past 12 months. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is 37.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.94.