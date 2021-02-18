Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS)

172 institutions hold shares in PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS), with 9.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.20% while institutional investors hold 93.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.48M, and float is at 29.04M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 70.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.51 million shares valued at $97.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.31% of the PDFS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.13 million shares valued at $58.55 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.29 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $42.76 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $39.37 million.

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) is -0.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $26.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDFS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.76% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.23% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.53, the stock is 0.64% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 6.84% off its SMA200. PDFS registered 31.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.12.

The stock witnessed a -4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.56%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $769.27M and $88.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.53. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.06% and -18.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $24.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yin Gerald Zheyao, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yin Gerald Zheyao sold 8,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $21.18 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11023.0 shares.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -20.60% down over the past 12 months. Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is 80.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.