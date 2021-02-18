Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF)

63 institutions hold shares in Profound Medical Corp. (PROF), with 377.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.92% while institutional investors hold 48.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.63M, and float is at 18.07M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 47.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 1.03 million shares valued at $21.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.07% of the PROF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 0.84 million shares valued at $17.26 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 0.82 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $14.55 million, while Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $13.77 million.

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) is 23.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $28.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PROF stock was last observed hovering at around $26.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $28.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.21% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -53.58% lower than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.34, the stock is -4.64% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96112.0 and changing -4.99% at the moment leaves the stock 44.26% off its SMA200. PROF registered 48.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.07.

The stock witnessed a 1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.16%, and is -9.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 288.06% and -12.53% from its 52-week high.

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Profound Medical Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..