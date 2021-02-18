Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN)

233 institutions hold shares in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN), with 498.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 82.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.00M, and float is at 35.36M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 81.10% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.48 million shares valued at $181.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the RAVN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.52 million shares valued at $75.77 million to account for 9.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans which holds 1.38 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $29.74 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $28.08 million.

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is 13.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RAVN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.56% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -17.87% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.72, the stock is 5.46% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 47.27% off its SMA200. RAVN registered 22.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.52.

The stock witnessed a 3.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.20%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) has around 1362 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $354.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.24 and Fwd P/E is 48.55. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.60% and -3.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raven Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $91.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LeBaron Marc E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LeBaron Marc E bought 4,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $25.18 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11151.0 shares.

Raven Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Andringa Jason M (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $20.17 per share for $60517.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the RAVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Andringa Jason M (Director) acquired 2,830 shares at an average price of $20.91 for $59175.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN).

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tredegar Corporation (TG) that is trading 5.59% up over the past 12 months. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is 58.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.