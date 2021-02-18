Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR)

220 institutions hold shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.76% while institutional investors hold 67.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.02M, and float is at 45.76M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 65.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.39 million shares valued at $141.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the SASR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.76 million shares valued at $63.8 million to account for 5.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.37 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $54.7 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $53.63 million.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) is 13.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $36.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SASR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.1% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.49% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.45, the stock is 3.64% and 7.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 34.76% off its SMA200. SASR registered 3.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.66.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.65%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) has around 932 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $423.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.48. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.50% and -1.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $132.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 105.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHRIDER DANIEL J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that SCHRIDER DANIEL J bought 56 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $35.38 per share for a total of $1981.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56.0 shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that MAIWURM JAMES J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $22.36 per share for $22360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5645.0 shares of the SASR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Friis Mark E (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $22.08 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR).

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is trading 11.42% up over the past 12 months. Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) is -9.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.2.