Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sprott Inc. (NYSE: SII)

129 institutions hold shares in Sprott Inc. (SII), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.49% while institutional investors hold 25.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.50M, and float is at 19.98M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 22.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 1.39 million shares valued at $40.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.43% of the SII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.26 million shares valued at $36.56 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sun Valley Gold LLC which holds 0.53 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $18.06 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $11.83 million.

Sprott Inc. (NYSE: SII) is 12.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.30 and a high of $43.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SII stock was last observed hovering at around $32.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $33.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.29% higher than the price target low of $33.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.64, the stock is 6.46% and 8.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94107.0 and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -0.85% off its SMA200. SII registered 35.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.03.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Sprott Inc. (SII) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $799.67M and $103.77M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.41% and -25.19% from its 52-week high.

Sprott Inc. (SII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprott Inc. (SII) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprott Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021..