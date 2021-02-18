Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)

127 institutions hold shares in Tidewater Inc. (TDW), with 855.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 84.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.41M, and float is at 39.69M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 82.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.83 million shares valued at $45.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.84% of the TDW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Third Avenue Management, LLC with 2.89 million shares valued at $19.39 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Moerus Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.61 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $17.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $21.89 million.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is 53.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $17.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDW stock was last observed hovering at around $13.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -231.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.25, the stock is 18.88% and 28.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 77.88% off its SMA200. TDW registered -17.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.94.

The stock witnessed a 15.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.72%, and is 14.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $509.60M and $424.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.96% and -22.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tidewater Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $82.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Tidewater Inc. (TDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRAUB KENNETH H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRAUB KENNETH H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $6.48 per share for a total of $32390.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32088.0 shares.

Tidewater Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Rigdon Larry T (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $6.26 per share for $62646.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the TDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Rigdon Larry T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.41 for $64052.0. The insider now directly holds 37,016 shares of Tidewater Inc. (TDW).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) that is 3.24% higher over the past 12 months. Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is -24.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.82% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.48.