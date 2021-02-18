Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE: TLYS)

138 institutions hold shares in Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS), with 655.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 94.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.71M, and float is at 21.98M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 92.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.17 million shares valued at $17.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the TLYS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Divisar Capital Management LLC with 2.1 million shares valued at $12.69 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.78 million shares representing 7.90% and valued at over $10.71 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $12.21 million.

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is 31.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLYS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.72, the stock is 3.61% and 13.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 51.28% off its SMA200. TLYS registered 45.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.75.

The stock witnessed a 2.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.12%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $319.78M and $525.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.83% and -4.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilly’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $176.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Henry Michael, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Henry Michael bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 02 at a price of $5.89 per share for a total of $3531.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52500.0 shares.

Tilly’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Henry Michael (CFO) bought a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $5.99 per share for $11372.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51900.0 shares of the TLYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, JOHNSON SETH R (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.05 for $60503.0. The insider now directly holds 81,897 shares of Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS).

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading 31.90% up over the past 12 months. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 66.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.