Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

179 institutions hold shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.12% while institutional investors hold 72.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.59M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 69.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.71 million shares valued at $44.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the HTBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.83 million shares valued at $42.84 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.96 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $19.68 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $17.88 million.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) is 5.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTBK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.32, the stock is 0.17% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 18.60% off its SMA200. HTBK registered -19.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a -4.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.94%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $556.87M and $150.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.88 and Fwd P/E is 15.13. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.30% and -20.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage Commerce Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $35.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kaczmarek Walter Theodore, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kaczmarek Walter Theodore sold 22,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6613.0 shares.

Heritage Commerce Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Benito Michael Eugene (EVP) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $9.24 per share for $41594.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65537.0 shares of the HTBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, DiNapoli Jason Philip (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.94 for $89399.0. The insider now directly holds 301,788 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK).

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -9.92% down over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 10.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -87.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.