Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

197 institutions hold shares in Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA), with 575.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 84.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.91M, and float is at 35.34M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 83.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.27 million shares valued at $123.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.68% of the HFWA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.57 million shares valued at $65.69 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.34 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $43.07 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $31.58 million.

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HFWA) is 4.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.65 and a high of $27.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HFWA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.42% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.34, the stock is -0.40% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95609.0 and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 15.62% off its SMA200. HFWA registered -7.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.01.

The stock witnessed a -6.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.87%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) has around 884 employees, a market worth around $878.19M and $215.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.95 and Fwd P/E is 18.00. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.14% and -10.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $60.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VANCE BRIAN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VANCE BRIAN L sold 4,516 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $23.79 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Heritage Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that MILLER GRAGG E (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $15.38 per share for $15380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21246.0 shares of the HFWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Deuel Jeffrey J (President & CEO) acquired 5,391 shares at an average price of $18.55 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 39,351 shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA).

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Republic Bank (FRC) that is trading 39.67% up over the past 12 months. Banner Corporation (BANR) is -4.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.64.