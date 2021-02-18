HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Volatility At 11.71%, Should You Add A Position?

64 institutions hold shares in HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), with 27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 61.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.25M, and float is at 2.28M with Short Float at 20.03%. Institutions hold 61.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $23.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.46% of the HPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 71413.0 shares valued at $0.82 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 70240.0 shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $0.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 67386.0 with a market value of $0.77 million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is 26.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $56.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.84% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -345.38% lower than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.58, the stock is 6.66% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -12.91% off its SMA200. HPR registered -76.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.18.

The stock witnessed a 9.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 207.98%, and is -9.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 10.49% over the month.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $52.11M and $312.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.81. Distance from 52-week low is 313.57% and -79.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.42 with sales reaching $61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.90% in year-over-year returns.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOGG JIM W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOGG JIM W sold 6,169 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $12.55 per share for a total of $77415.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1996.0 shares.

HighPoint Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that WOODALL R SCOT (CEO and President) sold a total of 4,071 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $12.26 per share for $49928.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26498.0 shares of the HPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, WOODALL R SCOT (CEO and President) disposed off 13,751 shares at an average price of $12.97 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 30,569 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR).