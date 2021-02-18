HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNF) is 15.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMNF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.84% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.84% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.89, the stock is 7.38% and 13.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2264.0 and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 27.49% off its SMA200. HMNF registered -4.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.64.

The stock witnessed a 10.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.17%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $96.47M and $32.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.30% and -5.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HMN Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year.

HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF), with 865.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.14% while institutional investors hold 65.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.63M, and float is at 4.02M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 53.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fourthstone LLC with over 0.48 million shares valued at $6.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.01% of the HMNF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.33 million shares valued at $4.43 million to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gendell, Jeffrey L. which holds 0.3 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $3.93 million, while Maltese Capital Management LLC holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $3.11 million.

HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KREHBIEL BRADLEY, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that KREHBIEL BRADLEY bought 975 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $15.10 per share for a total of $14719.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

HMN Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that SHANNON WENDY S (Director) bought a total of 791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $14.50 per share for $11470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5338.0 shares of the HMNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, KREHBIEL BRADLEY (CEO & President) acquired 3,600 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $50398.0. The insider now directly holds 126,688 shares of HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF).

HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 6.72% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1370.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.