Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) up 3.88% since start of the year

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL) is 3.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $34.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HFBL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $30.00, the stock is 2.78% and 15.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88.0 and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 6.00% off its SMA200. HFBL registered -3.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.70.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.58%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.00% over the week and 0.05% over the month.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $48.60M and $20.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.03. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.00% and -14.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Analyst Forecasts

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL), with 558.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 34.56% while institutional investors hold 23.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.63M, and float is at 1.10M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 15.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $3.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.65% of the HFBL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stilwell Value LLC with 70000.0 shares valued at $1.61 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. which holds 38329.0 shares representing 2.28% and valued at over $0.88 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 1.31% of the shares totaling 22080.0 with a market value of $0.64 million.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARBER DAVID, the company’s SVP Mortgage Lending ***. SEC filings show that BARBER DAVID sold 459 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $23.50 per share for a total of $10787.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2327.0 shares.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) that is trading -11.00% down over the past 12 months. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) is -1.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 97.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.