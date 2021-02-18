HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

241 institutions hold shares in HomeStreet Inc. (HMST), with 711.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 91.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.67M, and float is at 21.17M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 88.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.23 million shares valued at $108.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.82% of the HMST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.92 million shares valued at $49.47 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $55.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $37.73 million.

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is 24.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.44 and a high of $42.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMST stock was last observed hovering at around $41.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.44% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.77% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.03, the stock is 8.89% and 16.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 43.37% off its SMA200. HMST registered 29.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.81.

The stock witnessed a 15.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.53%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $909.95M and $252.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.17. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.93% and -0.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HomeStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $88.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAN AMEN DARRELL, the company’s EVP, Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that VAN AMEN DARRELL sold 9,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $41.98 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68152.0 shares.

HomeStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that VAN AMEN DARRELL (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 2,286 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $41.31 per share for $94435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 shares of the HMST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, EVANS GODFREY B (EVP – General Counsel) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $38.34 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 63,061 shares of HomeStreet Inc. (HMST).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading 5.69% up over the past 12 months. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is 27.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.