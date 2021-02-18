Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) Volatility At 3.39%, Should You Add A Position?

85 institutions hold shares in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD), with 4.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.75% while institutional investors hold 75.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.74M, and float is at 11.66M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 55.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.41 million shares valued at $21.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.86% of the HBMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp with 2.27 million shares valued at $20.38 million to account for 12.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.84 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $9.88 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $6.19 million.

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.44 and a high of $18.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBMD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.63% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.99, the stock is 7.20% and 10.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11300.0 and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 29.76% off its SMA200. HBMD registered -22.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.88.

The stock witnessed a 5.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.98%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $256.86M and $86.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.76% and -25.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Howard Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $19.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 506.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Steil Jack E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Steil Jack E bought 304 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $9.19 per share for a total of $2794.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47795.0 shares.

Howard Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Schwabe Charles E. (EVP-CRO) bought a total of 152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $9.19 per share for $1397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51323.0 shares of the HBMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, TURNER FRANK K JR (EVP) acquired 152 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $1397.0. The insider now directly holds 6,511 shares of Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD).

Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is trading 11.90% up over the past 12 months. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is 3.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.23.