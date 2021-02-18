Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 27.79% Change This Year

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is 27.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.00 and a high of $69.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IEP stock was last observed hovering at around $63.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.5% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.5% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.75, the stock is 10.76% and 18.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 25.86% off its SMA200. IEP registered -3.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.30.

The stock witnessed a 16.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.98%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $14.89B and $5.81B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.44% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $1.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -441.70% this year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), with 445.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 101.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 233.00M, and float is at 231.64M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 101.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 213.59 million shares valued at $10.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 92.03% of the IEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citigroup Inc. with 10.84 million shares valued at $534.65 million to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC which holds 0.79 million shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $38.82 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $13.93 million.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krongard A B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Krongard A B bought 19,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $51.01 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36008.0 shares.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Krongard A B (Director) bought a total of 16,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $50.03 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16723.0 shares of the IEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, ICAHN BRETT (Director) acquired 202,758 shares at an average price of $49.32 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 202,758 shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP).

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading 14.11% up over the past 12 months. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 11.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.