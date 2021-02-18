Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ILPT Stock Is Going Next

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is -4.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.95 and a high of $24.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -11.5% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.30, the stock is -0.14% and -1.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 5.51% off its SMA200. ILPT registered -5.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.90.

The stock witnessed a -0.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.06%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 27.16 and Fwd P/E is 25.34. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.20% and -8.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $64.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), with 916.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 94.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.11M, and float is at 64.38M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 92.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.79 million shares valued at $274.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.05% of the ILPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.85 million shares valued at $215.34 million to account for 15.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 5.98 million shares representing 9.16% and valued at over $130.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 3.32 million with a market value of $72.54 million.