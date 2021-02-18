Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

240 institutions hold shares in Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA), with 80.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 96.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.26M, and float is at 14.17M with Short Float at 10.50%. Institutions hold 96.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.19 million shares valued at $45.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the IMKTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.17 million shares valued at $49.96 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.15 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $43.7 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $42.9 million.

Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is 20.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.21 and a high of $52.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $50.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08%.

Currently trading at $51.61, the stock is 8.22% and 17.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 26.20% off its SMA200. IMKTA registered 40.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.03.

The stock witnessed a 20.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.82%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) has around 10260 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.23% and -1.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingles Markets Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ingle Sharp Laura, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ingle Sharp Laura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $52.03 per share for a total of $78047.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28500.0 shares.

Ingles Markets Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that LOWDEN JOHN R (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $42.05 per share for $25229.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 600.0 shares of the IMKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Ingle Sharp Laura (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $42.27 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA).

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 48.98% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.98.