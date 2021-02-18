Innodata Inc. (INOD) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) is 26.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INOD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -34.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -34.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 10.88% and 16.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -5.23% at the moment leaves the stock 121.87% off its SMA200. INOD registered 473.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 311.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.79.

The stock witnessed a 32.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.25%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) has around 3599 employees, a market worth around $165.74M and $57.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 794.67% and -8.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innodata Inc. (INOD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innodata Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -535.60% this year.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Innodata Inc. (INOD), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.26% while institutional investors hold 24.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.47M, and float is at 22.17M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 22.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.13 million shares valued at $5.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.55% of the INOD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.88 million shares valued at $2.72 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.55 million shares representing 2.24% and valued at over $2.93 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $0.77 million.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Innodata Inc. (INOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MISHRA ASHOK, the company’s EVP and COO. SEC filings show that MISHRA ASHOK sold 15,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $5.15 per share for a total of $77482.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Innodata Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Massey Stewart R (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $5.28 per share for $79200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the INOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Massey Stewart R (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $5.35 for $80250.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Innodata Inc. (INOD).

Innodata Inc. (INOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading 41.70% up over the past 12 months. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is 20.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.1.