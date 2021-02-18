INTG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) Now

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is 8.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $38.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $19.10 for the next 12 months. It is also -80.37% off the consensus price target high of $19.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -80.37% lower than the price target low of $19.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.45, the stock is 7.81% and 6.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1194.0 and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock 14.80% off its SMA200. INTG registered 14.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.95.

The stock witnessed a 10.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.89%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $78.55M and $33.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.44% and -10.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The InterGroup Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year.

The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in The InterGroup Corporation (INTG), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.43% while institutional investors hold 25.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.28M, and float is at 0.78M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 8.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Truist Financial Corp with over 0.12 million shares valued at $3.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.22% of the INTG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 51311.0 shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 2.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13938.0 shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 13058.0 with a market value of $0.41 million.

The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JEROLD BABIN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JEROLD BABIN C sold 2,282 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $70742.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The InterGroup Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that INTERGROUP CORP (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $36.00 per share for $37440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99602.0 shares of the INTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, INTERGROUP CORP (10% Owner) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $29.20 for $14600.0. The insider now directly holds 1,121,170 shares of The InterGroup Corporation (INTG).

The InterGroup Corporation (INTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) that is -33.63% lower over the past 12 months. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) is -16.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.