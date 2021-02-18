IOR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) Now

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (AMEX: IOR) is 13.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $12.85, the stock is 10.80% and 10.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 216.0 and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 5.76% off its SMA200. IOR registered 16.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.06.

The stock witnessed a 8.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.90%, and is 13.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.26% over the week and 0.61% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.67. Distance from 52-week low is 54.45% and -24.41% from its 52-week high.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) Analyst Forecasts

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.60% this year.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR), with 3.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 87.71% while institutional investors hold 8.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.17M, and float is at 0.51M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 1.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 27468.0 shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.66% of the IOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 14807.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1067.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $12633.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 300.0 with a market value of $3552.0.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -17.76% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -59.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 294.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.