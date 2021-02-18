Is Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) a good stock to buy now?

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) is 1.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSBK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $9.04, the stock is -0.13% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2067.0 and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. BSBK registered -19.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.12%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $118.42M and $23.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.13. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.93% and -20.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year.

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK), with 7.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.47% while institutional investors hold 22.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.66M, and float is at 5.73M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 9.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.32 million shares valued at $2.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.41% of the BSBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M3F, Inc. with 0.26 million shares valued at $1.98 million to account for 1.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $1.3 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.98 million.

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Masterson John J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Masterson John J. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $7.27 per share for a total of $36350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82452.0 shares.

Bogota Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Pace Kevin (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $7.20 per share for $720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10947.0 shares of the BSBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, Masterson John J. (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $7.22 for $21660.0. The insider now directly holds 77,452 shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK).