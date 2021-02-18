Is Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) a good stock to buy now?

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) is 2.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.65 and a high of $13.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BROG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.52, the stock is -1.88% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1399.0 and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 5.01% off its SMA200. BROG registered 32.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.62.

The stock witnessed a -5.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.20%, and is -2.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $67.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.52% and -24.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.30%).

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -717.20% this year.

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Brooge Energy Limited (BROG), with 4.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.20% while institutional investors hold 3.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.59M, and float is at 103.88M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 3.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $18.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.83% of the BROG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 1.07 million shares valued at $10.03 million to account for 0.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd which holds 0.3 million shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $2.86 million, while Bluefin Capital Management, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 65928.0 with a market value of $0.68 million.