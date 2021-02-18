Is Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) a good stock to buy now?

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) is -16.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.25 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMCF stock was last observed hovering at around $26.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6%.

Currently trading at $25.60, the stock is -7.60% and -6.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42116.0 and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 5.59% off its SMA200. EMCF registered -20.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.44.

The stock witnessed a -16.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.02%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $69.63M and $37.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.41% and -22.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.90%).

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Analyst Forecasts

Emclaire Financial Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.40% this year.

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF), with 514.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.92% while institutional investors hold 8.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.71M, and float is at 2.21M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 6.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. with over 66955.0 shares valued at $2.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.47% of the EMCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36459.0 shares valued at $0.92 million to account for 1.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC which holds 27994.0 shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $0.7 million, while Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 10951.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hunter Steven Joseph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hunter Steven Joseph bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $6000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200.0 shares.

Emclaire Financial Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Bauer Milissa S (Director) bought a total of 807 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $22.99 per share for $18557.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23501.0 shares of the EMCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Bauer Milissa S (Director) acquired 3 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $68.0. The insider now directly holds 22,694 shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF).

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -18.48% down over the past 12 months. WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is 12.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7420.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.19.