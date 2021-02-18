Is Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) a good stock to buy now?

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (AMEX: ESP) is 3.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.97 and a high of $23.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 21.56% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.61, the stock is 0.47% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11210.0 and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock 4.66% off its SMA200. ESP registered -5.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.73.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.61%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $46.86M and $32.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.00. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.78% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.50% this year.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP), with 858.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 31.77% while institutional investors hold 23.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.40M, and float is at 1.64M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 16.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $2.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.37% of the ESP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.1 million shares valued at $1.96 million to account for 4.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 43390.0 shares representing 1.81% and valued at over $0.82 million, while Secure Asset Management, LLC holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 39583.0 with a market value of $0.75 million.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sparano Katrina Leonore, the company’s Asst. Treasurer. SEC filings show that Sparano Katrina Leonore sold 345 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $20.73 per share for a total of $7152.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that MURPHY PEGGY A (Corporate Secretary) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $18.29 per share for $5.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ESP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, PINSLEY HOWARD M (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $18.29 for $5.49 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP).

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) that is trading -0.18% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1172.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1820.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.