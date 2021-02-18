Is Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) a good stock to buy now?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $31.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $30.99, the stock is 4.03% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6301.0 and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 45.18% off its SMA200. KEN registered 59.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.15.

The stock witnessed a 5.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.66%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $371.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.04. Profit margin for the company is 90.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.46% and -1.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) Analyst Forecasts

Kenon Holdings Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.60% this year.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN), with 31.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.10% while institutional investors hold 57.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.87M, and float is at 22.58M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 24.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.41 million shares valued at $9.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.75% of the KEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with 0.17 million shares valued at $5.14 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Swiss National Bank which holds 54625.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $1.64 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 12780.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 14.42% up over the past 12 months. Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is -25.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 77.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1450.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.