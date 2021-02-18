Is NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) a good stock to buy now?

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) is 63.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.24 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCSM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.84% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -84.2% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.84, the stock is 4.31% and 30.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 292.0 and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 120.96% off its SMA200. NCSM registered 21.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 190.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.19.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.30%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) has around 394 employees, a market worth around $86.95M and $131.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 490.61% and -7.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.75 with sales reaching $23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.80% in year-over-year returns.

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM), with 235.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.97% while institutional investors hold 87.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.37M, and float is at 0.65M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 78.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advent International Corporation with over 1.48 million shares valued at $17.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 62.65% of the NCSM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is American Century Companies, Inc. with 0.12 million shares valued at $1.44 million to account for 5.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $1.29 million, while Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 66766.0 with a market value of $0.79 million.

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hummer Ryan, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hummer Ryan bought 2,331 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $19.59 per share for a total of $45664.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13362.0 shares.