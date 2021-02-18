Is Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) a good stock to buy now?

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) is -4.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $12.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBAS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is -3.17% and -2.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.81% off its SMA200. OBAS registered 10.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.47.

The stock witnessed a -5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.78%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.31% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $58.94M and $15.48M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.87. Distance from 52-week low is 18.57% and -11.37% from its 52-week high.

Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Optibase Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Optibase Ltd. (OBAS), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.60% while institutional investors hold 4.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.22M, and float is at 0.90M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 0.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 26801.0 shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.51% of the OBAS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 10400.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding.

Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Optibase Ltd. (OBAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is trading 50.51% up over the past 12 months. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is 85.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 87.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 144.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.