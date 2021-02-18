Is Seagen Inc. (SGEN) a good stock to buy now?

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is -9.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.57 and a high of $213.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $159.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $196.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.47% off the consensus price target high of $254.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -0.53% lower than the price target low of $158.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.83, the stock is -8.13% and -11.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -7.96% off its SMA200. SGEN registered 32.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $176.79.

The stock witnessed a -14.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.71%, and is -9.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has around 1605 employees, a market worth around $29.71B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.17 and Fwd P/E is 266.49. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.37% and -25.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $340.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 451.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.10% in year-over-year returns.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Top Institutional Holders

671 institutions hold shares in Seagen Inc. (SGEN), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.11M, and float is at 130.65M with Short Float at 2.98%. Institutions hold 95.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 47.27 million shares valued at $9.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.13% of the SGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 18.64 million shares valued at $3.65 billion to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.52 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $2.19 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.01% of the shares totaling 10.88 million with a market value of $2.13 billion.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 178 insider transactions have happened at Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 108 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEGALL CLAY B, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SIEGALL CLAY B sold 29,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $165.57 per share for a total of $4.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Seagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that LIU JEAN I (GC/EVP, Leg Affairs) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $180.00 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60266.0 shares of the SGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, SIEGALL CLAY B (President and CEO) disposed off 29,353 shares at an average price of $172.44 for $5.06 million. The insider now directly holds 715,209 shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -16.92% down over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -8.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.