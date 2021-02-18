Is Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) a good stock to buy now?

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC) is 6.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $37.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $33.78, the stock is 3.54% and 6.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 697.0 and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 19.94% off its SMA200. SFBC registered -7.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.61.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.79%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $87.82M and $34.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.79. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.30% and -10.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.70%).

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC), with 393.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.33% while institutional investors hold 50.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.56M, and float is at 2.21M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 43.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stilwell Value LLC with over 0.29 million shares valued at $8.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.15% of the SFBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FJ Capital Management LLC with 0.22 million shares valued at $6.92 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 0.12 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $3.56 million, while M3F, Inc. holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $3.19 million.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haddad David S Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Haddad David S Jr sold 1,057 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $33.39 per share for a total of $35294.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1719.0 shares.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that STILWELL JOSEPH (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $29.82 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SFBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Haddad David S Jr (Director) disposed off 431 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $10775.0. The insider now directly holds 2,628 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC).

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) that is -9.35% lower over the past 12 months. Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) is -6.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1990.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.