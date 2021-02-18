James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.22% Change This Year

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) is 2.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.34 and a high of $57.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JRVR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.71% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.49% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.24, the stock is 5.56% and 3.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 9.88% off its SMA200. JRVR registered 15.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.87.

The stock witnessed a 2.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.16%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $715.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.29 and Fwd P/E is 20.04. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.26% and -12.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $168.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.30% in year-over-year returns.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR), with 953.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 103.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.58M, and float is at 29.67M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 99.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.5 million shares valued at $221.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the JRVR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.9 million shares valued at $129.18 million to account for 9.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.91 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $85.0 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $84.76 million.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heinlein Daniel, the company’s Pres & CEO-Casualty Rein Sgmt. SEC filings show that Heinlein Daniel sold 3,739 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $50.39 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23187.0 shares.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Doran Sarah C. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $50.13 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42038.0 shares of the JRVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Heinlein Daniel (Pres & CEO-Casualty Rein Sgmt) disposed off 677 shares at an average price of $50.44 for $34148.0. The insider now directly holds 26,926 shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR).

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) that is -22.86% lower over the past 12 months. Loews Corporation (L) is -9.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.