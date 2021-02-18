Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Volatility At 20.67%, Should You Add A Position?

19 institutions hold shares in Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), with institutional investors hold 22.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.13M, and float is at 16.31M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 22.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.37 million shares valued at $5.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.32% of the JT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.95 million shares valued at $2.9 million to account for 3.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC China Holding Ltd which holds 0.63 million shares representing 2.43% and valued at over $2.54 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.81 million.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is 21.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $11.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $62.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.04% off the consensus price target high of $62.08 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.04% higher than the price target low of $62.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 8.44% and 19.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -17.97% off its SMA200. JT registered -59.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9918 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9495.

The stock witnessed a 30.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.71%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.67% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) has around 1109 employees, a market worth around $65.79M and $252.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.17% and -68.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.60%).

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $151.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 69.50% in year-over-year returns.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 47.85% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.