Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:KLDO Stock Is Going Next

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) is 24.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLDO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -88.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.33, the stock is -10.24% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 38.96% off its SMA200. KLDO registered 64.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.39.

The stock witnessed a -15.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.46%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 12.61% over the month.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $490.36M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 301.77% and -44.73% from its 52-week high.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.03% while institutional investors hold 83.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.55M, and float is at 10.99M with Short Float at 29.85%. Institutions hold 79.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 19.36 million shares valued at $214.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 53.81% of the KLDO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.69 million shares valued at $33.6 million to account for 10.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 1.83 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $20.3 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $8.54 million.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 215,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.98 million shares.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $7.50 per share for $15.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.91 million shares of the KLDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, MELAS KYRIAZI THEO (Director) acquired 33,333 shares at an average price of $7.50 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 33,333 shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO).