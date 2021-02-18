Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

174 institutions hold shares in Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.45% while institutional investors hold 64.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.10M, and float is at 23.84M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 61.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.09 million shares valued at $24.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the KE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.86 million shares valued at $29.7 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.31 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $15.1 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $14.47 million.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is 51.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $25.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KE stock was last observed hovering at around $24.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.58% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.29, the stock is 14.41% and 33.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 67.12% off its SMA200. KE registered 53.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.42.

The stock witnessed a 37.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.04%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $601.18M and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.76 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.36% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimball Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $318M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAHLE JOHN H, the company’s VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that KAHLE JOHN H sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.51 per share for a total of $85792.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VSE Corporation (VSEC) that is trading 26.36% up over the past 12 months. Stantec Inc. (STN) is 20.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.