KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 7.85% Upside

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is 2.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.84 and a high of $22.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KREF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $18.43, the stock is 2.95% and 1.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 6.74% off its SMA200. KREF registered -13.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.61.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.71%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 20.57 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.44% and -16.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $35.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), with 761.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 98.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.49M, and float is at 33.49M with Short Float at 6.20%. Institutions hold 96.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 21.86 million shares valued at $361.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.30% of the KREF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.09 million shares valued at $91.14 million to account for 9.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. which holds 3.5 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $62.72 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $49.93 million.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tactical Value SPN-KREF Holdin, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Tactical Value SPN-KREF Holdin sold 19,524 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $18.51 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 19,524 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $18.51 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the KREF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 85,920 shares at an average price of $18.95 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 857,241 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -23.18% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -36.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.7.