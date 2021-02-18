Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

44 institutions hold shares in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR), with 442.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.88% while institutional investors hold 91.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.99M, and float is at 14.91M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 88.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 5.14 million shares valued at $78.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.50% of the LRMR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 1.52 million shares valued at $22.98 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CHI Advisors LLC which holds 1.52 million shares representing 9.87% and valued at over $22.98 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 5.77% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $13.45 million.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) is -13.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.43 and a high of $25.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRMR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.21% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.50, the stock is 0.89% and -8.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 15.58% off its SMA200. LRMR registered 22.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.13.

The stock witnessed a -5.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.78%, and is -7.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 149.04% and -28.49% from its 52-week high.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.