LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Is Down -5.97% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) is -5.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.00 and a high of $236.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LHCG stock was last observed hovering at around $201.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 12.03% higher than the price target low of $228.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $200.58, the stock is -2.92% and -4.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 2.65% off its SMA200. LHCG registered 26.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $209.32.

The stock witnessed a -4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.88%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) has around 15170 employees, a market worth around $6.34B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.97 and Fwd P/E is 34.01. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.58% and -15.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LHC Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $534.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Top Institutional Holders

482 institutions hold shares in LHC Group Inc. (LHCG), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.89% while institutional investors hold 98.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.12M, and float is at 30.05M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 93.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.73 million shares valued at $1.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.96% of the LHCG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.05 million shares valued at $647.4 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.89 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $613.31 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $285.81 million.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REED W EARL III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REED W EARL III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $204.00 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading -0.03% down over the past 12 months. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is 46.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.4.