Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) Volatility At 8.28%, Should You Add A Position?

50 institutions hold shares in Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP), with 27.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.69% while institutional investors hold 47.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.72M, and float is at 15.53M with Short Float at 11.39%. Institutions hold 17.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 1.68 million shares valued at $22.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.97% of the LOOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Creative Planning with 1.55 million shares valued at $12.85 million to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $4.93 million, while Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP holds 0.90% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $4.16 million.

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) is 25.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $13.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOOP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.43, the stock is -4.04% and 8.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -11.08% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. LOOP registered 2.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.71.

The stock witnessed a 14.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.29%, and is -15.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 82.98% and -25.29% from its 52-week high.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loop Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year.

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gentiletti Nelson, the company’s COO and CFO. SEC filings show that Gentiletti Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $7.31 per share for a total of $36525.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12083.0 shares.

Loop Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Solomita Daniel (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $7.31 per share for $73080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the LOOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Sellyn Laurence G. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.04 for $80390.0. The insider now directly holds 11,695 shares of Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP).

Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) that is trading 46.40% up over the past 12 months. ManTech International Corporation (MANT) is -0.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.69.