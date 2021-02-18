Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) is 3.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.06 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLVF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $16.05, the stock is -1.97% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2819.0 and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 18.76% off its SMA200. MLVF registered -22.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.95.

The stock witnessed a -7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.69%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $120.21M and $44.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.00 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.54% and -23.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Malvern Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $7.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year.

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF), with 365.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.85% while institutional investors hold 64.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.52M, and float is at 7.23M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 60.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PL Capital Advisors, LLC with over 0.75 million shares valued at $11.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the MLVF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 0.7 million shares valued at $8.24 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Seidman, Lawrence B. which holds 0.68 million shares representing 8.87% and valued at over $10.47 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 8.42% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $7.56 million.

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCARTOZZI STEPHEN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCARTOZZI STEPHEN P bought 168 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $15.86 per share for a total of $2659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7299.0 shares.

Malvern Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Fish Andrew D. (Director) bought a total of 183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $15.86 per share for $2897.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4453.0 shares of the MLVF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, KENT HOWARD (Director) acquired 256 shares at an average price of $15.86 for $4057.0. The insider now directly holds 157,288 shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF).

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) that is trading -11.83% down over the past 12 months. WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) is -9.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20270.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.