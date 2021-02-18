Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) down -3.36% since start of the year

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.16 and a high of $19.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.01% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.01% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.98, the stock is -3.60% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2235.0 and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 14.26% off its SMA200. MTEX registered 18.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.39.

The stock witnessed a -0.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.23%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $37.21M and $151.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.50. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.03% and -7.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mannatech Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.10% this year.

Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.40% while institutional investors hold 47.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.10M, and float is at 1.05M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 24.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 80319.0 shares valued at $1.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.85% of the MTEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 72596.0 shares valued at $1.35 million to account for 3.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 53117.0 shares representing 2.54% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 44698.0 with a market value of $0.75 million.

Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Kevin Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Robbins Kevin Andrew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 25 at a price of $16.75 per share for a total of $16750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11257.0 shares.

Mannatech Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that FREDRICK J STANLEY (Director) bought a total of 3,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $16.48 per share for $57845.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the MTEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, BALA ALFREDO (CEO and President) disposed off 3,510 shares at an average price of $16.48 for $57845.0. The insider now directly holds 4,480 shares of Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX).

Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 68.90% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 64.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 403.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.