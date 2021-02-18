Matrix Service Company (MTRX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is 18.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.11 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTRX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is 0.47% and 10.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 32.40% off its SMA200. MTRX registered -9.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.89.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.02%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $347.90M and $794.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.85. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.26% and -18.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matrix Service Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $188.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Matrix Service Company (MTRX), with 699.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.64% while institutional investors hold 97.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.49M, and float is at 25.81M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 95.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.35 million shares valued at $47.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.42% of the MTRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.92 million shares valued at $16.03 million to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.85 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $15.46 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $16.97 million.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Matrix Service Company (MTRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILLER JAMES HARRY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLER JAMES HARRY bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $8.98 per share for a total of $26940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41629.0 shares.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 37.23% up over the past 12 months. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is 50.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.