MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) down -6.87% since start of the year

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) is -6.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $19.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is -3.60% and -5.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13336.0 and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% In the last 1 monthand is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $63.97M and $30.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.01% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.90% this year.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.77M, and float is at 0.80M with Short Float at 0.82%.