Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Volatility At 3.32%, Should You Add A Position?

314 institutions hold shares in Mercury General Corporation (MCY), with 28.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.09% while institutional investors hold 88.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.36M, and float is at 26.52M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 42.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.52 million shares valued at $104.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.56% of the MCY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.26 million shares valued at $118.22 million to account for 4.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.0 million shares representing 3.61% and valued at over $104.34 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $61.61 million.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is 8.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.45 and a high of $57.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCY stock was last observed hovering at around $54.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.66% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -38.66% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.85, the stock is 5.13% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 27.78% off its SMA200. MCY registered 10.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.55.

The stock witnessed a 7.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.47%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.14 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.96% and -1.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercury General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $928.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.10% in year-over-year returns.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mercury General Corporation (MCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Little Joshua Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Little Joshua Eric bought 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $43.56 per share for a total of $6534.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1550.0 shares.

Mercury General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Braunegg George Gwyer (Director) bought a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $40.19 per share for $30139.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2501.0 shares of the MCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Little Joshua Eric (Director) acquired 150 shares at an average price of $39.89 for $5983.0. The insider now directly holds 1,400 shares of Mercury General Corporation (MCY).

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -15.64% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.