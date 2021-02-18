Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Volatility At 2.08%, Should You Add A Position?

308 institutions hold shares in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.22% while institutional investors hold 104.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.51M, and float is at 53.76M with Short Float at 5.60%. Institutions hold 101.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.61 million shares valued at $422.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.70% of the MMSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.42 million shares valued at $235.74 million to account for 9.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starboard Value LP which holds 4.46 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $194.22 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 7.88% of the shares totaling 4.38 million with a market value of $190.42 million.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) is 8.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $61.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMSI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.49% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.45% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.13, the stock is 4.13% and 6.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 23.93% off its SMA200. MMSI registered 49.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.00.

The stock witnessed a 7.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.28%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) has around 6355 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $963.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.63. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.80% and -1.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $250.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Floyd David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Floyd David bought 1,159 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $43.11 per share for a total of $49967.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1584.0 shares.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that LIU DAVID MING-TEH (Director) sold a total of 13,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MMSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Karras Nolan E. (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $43.87 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 10,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI).

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 68.98% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -11.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.01.