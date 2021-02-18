Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: MXE) is -0.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MXE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $9.68, the stock is 0.84% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1138.0 and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 15.28% off its SMA200. MXE registered -20.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.26%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 42.27. Distance from 52-week low is 64.35% and -19.33% from its 52-week high.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) Analyst Forecasts

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE), with 108.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.07% while institutional investors hold 3.96% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 3.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 30212.0 shares valued at $0.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.69% of the MXE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RMB Capital Management, LLC with 15652.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wolverine Asset Management, LLC which holds 10782.0 shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $83020.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 5648.0 with a market value of $43489.0.