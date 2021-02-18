MGYR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) Now

Magyar Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MGYR) is 9.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $14.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGYR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is 1.18% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.66% off its SMA200. MGYR registered -6.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.96.

The stock witnessed a 4.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.83%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $61.59M and $26.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.33% and -25.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.10%).

Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magyar Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR), with 3.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.97% while institutional investors hold 48.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.81M, and float is at 2.39M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 19.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PL Capital Advisors, LLC with over 0.54 million shares valued at $5.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the MGYR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M3F, Inc. with 0.39 million shares valued at $3.28 million to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 96800.0 shares representing 1.67% and valued at over $0.81 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 36978.0 with a market value of $0.31 million.

Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yelencsics Joseph A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yelencsics Joseph A bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $9.43 per share for a total of $943.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15132.0 shares.

Magyar Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Yelencsics Joseph A (Director) sold a total of 15 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $8.17 per share for $123.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15032.0 shares of the MGYR stock.

Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) that is trading -15.12% down over the past 12 months. Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is -11.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -121.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.